Conviction for drug dealer following Banbury arrest

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

On January 11, officers attended an address on Winchester Close in Banbury as part of the Stronghold campaign. Officers found a large quantity of drugs, large kitchen knives and a stun gun disguised as a torch.

Michael Bennett

Michael Bennett, 33, of Armstead Road, Penderford, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine, at Oxford Crown Court on Monday, June 25.

He also admitted to possession of cannabis, and possession of a disguised firearm.

Bennett was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the same court on Tuesday, June 26.

Bennett’s arrest formed a part of Operation Roebuck, which focuses on drug warrants in Banbury.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling, of Local Area CID at Banbury station said: “The sentence of Mr Bennett is part of Thames Valley Police’s work to tackle organised crime and those seeking to deal drugs in our communities.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug dealing, and I hope that this goes some way to displaying our determination to stop drugs being brought into Banbury from larger cities as part of our Stronghold campaign.

“We will continue to target those who undertake such activities in the Banbury area.

“If anyone has any information they can contact us on 101.”