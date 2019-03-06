Convicted criminal with links to south Warwickshire wanted by police

A convicted criminal, who spent time in jail and has links to south Warwickshire, is wanted by police.

James Cooper is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a seven month prison sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.

The 33-year-old's last known address is in Stratford-upon-Avon but Warwickshire Police say he has links to the south of the county and Redditch.

Anyone with information that can help police find him should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.