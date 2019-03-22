Concern for welfare of woman missing from Banbury

A woman is missing from Banbury and police are ‘very concerned’ for her welfare.

Amber Owen was last seen in Cromwell Road, Banbury, at around 7am this morning (March 22).

The 24-year-old woman is described as white, with red/brown hair and of slim build.

It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

Detective Constable Philip Rowles said: “Amber has not been seen since early this morning and we are becoming very concerned for her welfare.

“Amber is known to frequent the local reservoir at Grimsbury and also Banbury town centre.

“I do not believe that Amber has any access to money.

“I am urging anybody who knows of Amber’s whereabouts to please contact 101, quoting URN 793 (March 22).”