Community groups in Banbury can now apply for police £100,000 funding raised by the sale of items from criminals

The police make £100,000 available to community groups to help prevent crime across Banburyshire.

The £100,000 available to community groups comes from the sale of items seized from criminals that cannot be returned to their rightful owners, and applications will be accepted beginning Monday, January 16.

Organisations and community groups across Banburyshire can apply for grants if the work they are doing supports one or more of the ‘Police and Criminal Justice Plan’ priorities, which are: strong local policing; fighting serious organised crime; fighting fraud and cyber crime; improving the criminal justice system; or tackling illegal encampments.

Chief Constable John Campbell said: "This funding will play a big part in helping voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley. It will allow them to continue to run projects that play such a big role in preventing crime and protecting our communities.

"As ever, we are particularly keen to receive bids for this money from organisations that support our priority areas."

The funding, which is jointly managed by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and the Chief Constable, is aimed at helping communities prevent crime and feel safe.

Matthew Barber, PCC, said: "I’m pleased to announce the first round of this year’s Community Fund is now open for applications. This is a great opportunity to support community and voluntary groups in reducing crime.

"We’re fortunate to have such an active community across the Thames Valley, playing a significant role in helping to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups.

"I have been fortunate to visit some of the groups we’ve supported in the past, who have benefited from the funding provided to support their communities and help prevent crime across the Thames Valley.

"I look forward to receiving applications which focus on a range of areas within my Police and Criminal Justice Plan including crime prevention, modern crimes such as cybercrime and fraud, and reducing re-offending."

The closing date for this round of applications is 4pm on Monday February 6 and all applications will be considered jointly by the PCC and the Chief Constable.

