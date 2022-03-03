Thames Valley Police officers with the Banbury Neighbourhood Team arrested three people, two men and a woman, after serving a S23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property in Jubilee Court on Monday February 28.

All three people were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply. They have since been released under investigation.

Police seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia from the property.

A spokesperson for the TVP Banbury Neighbourhood Team confirmed officers were granted a three month 'closure order' for the property in Jubilee Court by Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday, Wednesday March 2.

A 'closure notice' was initially issued for the property, which lasts 48 hours.

Closure Orders make it an offence for anybody not listed on the order to be inside the address (including garden / outbuildings).