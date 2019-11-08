Chippy burglars flee as resident returns home

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 6, the victim, a woman aged in her eighties, returned to her property in Burford Road to find two offenders damaging the front door.

A glass panel had been smashed.

The victim challenged them before both offenders fled on foot.

Entry was not gained to the property and nothing was taken.

Both offenders are described as white men, aged in their twenties, both with short dark hair.

Both were dressed in navy coloured clothing, one of which had a white branded logo on the front of his top. The other was wearing a small black rucksack.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Lewin of Witney police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident during which two offenders appeared to try and gain entry into this woman’s property.

“Thankfully after spotting them, entry was not gained but I need to trace these two offenders, and I would also like to speak to any potential witnesses.

“I would appeal for anyone who was driving through Burford Road between 4pm and 5pm with access to dash-cam footage to please review it for anything that could help.