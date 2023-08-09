Chipping Norton Sainsbury's closed after masked men break-in and steal cash

Chipping Norton Sainsbury's has been forced to temporarily close after masked men broke in and stole cash this morning.

The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Sainsbury’s in the town’s Market Square at around 3.10am this morning, Wednesday August 9.

Three men wearing face masks and gloves gained entry to the premises by breaking in through the main doors and forcing the shutters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once inside the shop, they forced their way into the cash machine and removed the cash cassette before making off. The value of the cash cassette is unknown at this time while police carry out the investigation.

The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Chipping Norton Sainsbury's.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Bessant said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please contact the Force."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or their website, quoting reference number 43230354009, or by uploading footage to the dedicated portal here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/media-appeal-business-burglary