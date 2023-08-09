News you can trust since 1838
Chipping Norton Sainsbury's closed after masked men break-in and steal cash

Chipping Norton Sainsbury's has been forced to temporarily close after masked men broke in and stole cash this morning.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST

The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Sainsbury’s in the town’s Market Square at around 3.10am this morning, Wednesday August 9.

Three men wearing face masks and gloves gained entry to the premises by breaking in through the main doors and forcing the shutters.

Once inside the shop, they forced their way into the cash machine and removed the cash cassette before making off. The value of the cash cassette is unknown at this time while police carry out the investigation.

The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Chipping Norton Sainsbury's.The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Chipping Norton Sainsbury's.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Bessant said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please contact the Force."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or their website, quoting reference number 43230354009, or by uploading footage to the dedicated portal here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/media-appeal-business-burglary

Alternatively, you can call the Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.