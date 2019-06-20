Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Policing Team relocate

This month the Chipping Norton neighbourhood team relocated to a new base to improve emergency response cohesion.

Thames Valley Police officers joined colleagues in Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service at Chipping Norton Fire Station.

No longer the home to the neighbourhood policing team

The move provides an invaluable chance to work more closely with Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and continue to work collaboratively to safeguard the local community.

The relocation will not affect frontline policing in Chipping Norton and the town and surrounding villages will continue to have a visible, dedicated neighbourhood team working towards the priorities of local residents and businesses.

West Oxfordshire Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Hookham said: “It is with some sadness that we say goodbye to the old police station at Chipping Norton. The station has been at the centre of the community since it was erected in 1865 and has seen many changes in policing and personnel over the years.

“The relocation of the Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Policing Teams to a shared facility with Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service will provide a great opportunity to develop our existing partnership. Together we can provide an enhanced service to the local and wider communities.”

Simon Furlong, Chief Fire Officer for Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are committed to working in partnership with other emergency services and support groups to achieve thriving communities.

"We are delighted the local neighbourhood policing teams will be sharing our facilities and look forward to even closer cooperation to benefit residents and businesses.”

The old Chipping Norton police station will be put on the market.