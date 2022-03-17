Chipping Norton man ordered by the court to pay £525.63 to the victims after multiple theft convictions

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a Chipping Norton man has been sentenced for multiple theft offences in Oxfordshire.

Jason Goves, aged 45, of Burrows Crescent, Chipping Norton, was given a one year community order, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £525.63 to the victims, for 11 offences at Oxford Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 16.

Goves was found guilty of five counts of making off without payment for fuel, five counts of fraudulent use of a license plate, and one count of theft from a motor vehicle.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences took place between October 17, 2020 and January 19, 2021.

Goves made off without paying for fuel on five separate occasions from two different petrol stations in Buckland and Eynsham.

Investigating officer, PC Ryan Dollery, of the Rural Crime Task Force, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Goves as he was a persistent offender targeting petrol stations.”