Chipping Norton man jailed after threatening person with a knife and carrying large hatchet

Darren Smith was sentenced to two years and six months in prison following a two-day trial at Oxford Crown Court, which ended on Tuesday (March 12).

The 37-year-old of Fox Close will also be subject to a Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) for a year once released from prison.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Darren Smith from Chipping Norton has been sent to prison for threatening a person with a knife and carrying a hatchet.

The sentencing relates to two incidents in Chipping Norton last year where Smith was involved in altercations.

On September 7, police were called to an argument on Walterbush Road, where Smith had run towards the victim brandishing a knife, who managed to escape without any serious injury.

On September 12, after a large fight on Burford Road, Smith was seen with a knife and hiding a large hatchet, which was later attributed to him following forensic examinations in a hedge.

He was arrested on September 12 and was subsequently charged with the offences the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dan Smith of the Witney Priority Crime Team said: “We do not tolerate knife carrying in the Thames Valley, and through Operation Deter principles, Smith was charged and remanded for grave offences of threatening people in a public place with a bladed article.

“He has rightly been sentenced to a prison term as a result of his actions, and he will be subjected to a Serious Violence Reduction Order upon his release.

“SVROs are a relatively new piece of legislation which enables officers to stop and search those subjected to these orders with or without suspicion.

“I hope that this sentence and the SVRO will reassure the local community that we will tackle knife crime in all its forms and bring offenders to justice.”