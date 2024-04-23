Chipping Norton man jailed after setting his ex-partner's car on fire

A Chipping Norton man has been sent to prison following a campaign of harassment against his ex-partner that involved setting her car on fire.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Gary Smith has been jailed for four years and nine months’ imprisonment following a three-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

The 34-year-old of Cotswold Crescent was also issued an indefinite restraining order that relates to the victim on Friday (April 19).

He was found guilty of one count of arson and harassment by a unanimous verdict and pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage.

Chipping Norton man Gary Smith has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.Chipping Norton man Gary Smith has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.
The crimes date back to August 26, 2021, when the Chipping Norton man’s relationship with a woman in her fifties ended.

After the woman had given Smith a lift back to his home, he returned to her house and smashed her car windows and damaged the tyres on her car.

He returned again to the woman’s home later in the evening, set her car on fire and sent her a video with a threat suggesting that her house was next.

Smith, who then left the county to avoid arrest, bombarded the victim with threatening, abusive and harassing messages until he was arrested on December 22, 2021.

Gary Smith sent a video to his victim of her car being set on fire.Gary Smith sent a video to his victim of her car being set on fire.
After being charged on May 2, 2022, Smith failed to appear at court and was subsequently re-arrested on July 14, 2022, and this time he was remanded to court.

PC Charlie Hayes said: “I would like to commend the victim on her ability to keep a cool head in the face of such unwanted abuse while the police were trying to locate Smith.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for safely extinguishing the fire ignited by Smith.

“I am pleased the jury found Smith guilty of offences of arson and harassment after he admitted to criminal damage.

“I hope this sentencing sends a robust message to those who may consider such abhorrent behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit and disruption of perpetrators of violence against women and girls.”

If you have been a victim or suspect that someone else may be, contact Thames Valley Police online here or call 999 if you need support right away.