Chipping Norton man charged with stalking and multiple assault offences

A Chipping Norton man has been charged with multiple counts of assault and stalking following four incidents on the town’s High Street.

Following a police investigation, Damian Corbin of Finsbury Place was charged yesterday (Tuesday January 2) for incidents that occurred on July 15, July 22, and August 6 last year and on Monday (January 1).

The 36-year-old was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of assault by beating, and one count of stalking.