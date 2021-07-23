Chipping Norton man arrested after police serve multiple drugs warrants in West Oxfordshire

Thames Valley Police executed multiple warrants under the misuse of drugs act yesterday (Thursday July 22), including one in Chipping Norton and two more in Witney. The drugs warrant served in Chipping Norton was executed at a property in Walterbush Road, Chipping Norton.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Chipping Norton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and breaching a CBO (Criminal Behaviour Order).

A 17-year-old man from Witney was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Police took to social media and posted a message about the drugs investigation, which said: "We are committed to tackling drug crime within our communities.

"If you have any information you can make a report to Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online."