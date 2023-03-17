News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
1 hour ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
6 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Chipping Norton driver jailed for seriously injuring two people during high speed crash

A man from Chipping Norton has been jailed for dangerous driving offences after seriously injuring two people in a high speed crash.

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT

Lewis Smith, aged 25, of Old London Road, Chipping Norton, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (March 16) to two years in prison after causing the serious collision in Chadlington.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after crashing his car at high speed with a Ford KA that was travelling in the opposite direction on the A361.

The crash on September 15, 2021, caused serious injuries to the driver of the KA, a woman in her fifties, and the dangerous driver’s passenger, a man in his twenties.

Most Popular
Chipping Norton man Lewis Smith has been sent for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Chipping Norton man Lewis Smith has been sent for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Chipping Norton man Lewis Smith has been sent for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Smith, who has also been banned from driving for three years and must take an extended re-test before driving again, was arrested the day of the incident and charged on December 29 of last year.

PC Chris Weatherley, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said that the sentence is a warning to dangerous drivers – and that their actions have consequences for the lives of other people.

He added: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Smith.

“This was a very serious collision which has not only effected the lives of those involved but their families and friends around them.

“I hope this sentence today serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too.”