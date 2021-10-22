Child's toy stolen during Brackley home burglary

A Brackley High Street home was burgled between the hours of 7pm of Wednesday October 13 and 3:30pm on Tuesday October 19.

Unknown offender(s) gained access through a bedroom window, made an untidy search inside and removed items before leaving through the front door.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed a child’s pedal toy car, a chopper bicycle, a horse ornament and a jar of coins were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crime or may have any further information including doorbell camera footage / CCTV /dashcam footage is asked to contact police by phone on 101 quoting crime reference 21000609357.

A second home burglary has also occurred in Bridgewater Road, Brackley earlier this week.

The burglary happened at approximately 11:10pm on Monday October 18 where two unknown people were later seen running from the nearby area.

Unknown offender(s) gained entry by forcing open a window at the rear of the property.

Anyone with information on the Bridgewater Road burglary is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 21000607268.