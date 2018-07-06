Child, 9, threatened with knife by two boys to steal bike in Banbury

A nine-year-old child was threatened with a knife and had his bicycle stolen by two ten-year-old boys in Banbury, according to police.

The younger boy was approached by two other children in the vicinity of the football fields at Hanwell Fields Park, Rotary Way, at around 6.30pm last Friday (June 29).

The victim was then threatened with a knife by two boys, who stole his bike – it was later found abandoned and no one was hurt in the incident.

Both of the offenders are described as white – one had blond hair with blue shorts and a black top with white writing on it while the other had ginger hair and was wearing grey shorts and a grey and black striped T-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Stringfellow, based at Banbury police station, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the park between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, or from anyone who believes that they may know the offenders.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim, but I would like to re-assure the community that I believe this to have been an isolated incident.

“We are conducting thorough investigations into the circumstances, and would appeal for anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference number 43180197700.

“Alternatively, please call the national Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.”