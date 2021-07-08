Cherwell man and three West Oxfordshire men arrested in connection to Oxford death

Thames Valley Police arrested all four men on suspicion of murder today, Thursday July 8.

The four men, a 20-year-old from Cherwell, an 18-year-old and two 21 year olds from West Oxfordshire, all remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Since this incident happened, and the subsequent death of this man, detectives have been investigating the circumstances of what took place on 11 June, and are exploring all possibilities of how he came to his tragic death.

“Our investigation so far has led detectives to make these arrests, while enquiries will continue."

The arrests stem from an incident, which happened in the centre of Oxford on Friday June 11. Thames Valley Police received a report of an assault, which took place at approximately 10.50pm in Ship Street, Oxford.

A 63-year-old man was assaulted, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness. It is believed he was hit once to the head. No weapons are believed to have been involved.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene shortly after, and the victim was taken to hospital, by which point he had regained consciousness and was communicating with officers and ambulance staff.

However, tragically on June 19 the victim passed away in hospital.

A Home Office post mortem took place on Friday June 25, and the cause of death at present is unascertained, and pending further investigation.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being closely supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives have since been investigating the circumstances of the incident and the man’s death, and as such these arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police have arrested four people - one from Cherwell and three from West Oxfordshire - in connection to a death in Oxford. (Image from TVP website)

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy added: "I would like to appeal for any potential witnesses to this incident of assault that took place on 11 June in Oxford.

“Specifically, I would ask that anyone who believes that they were in or near Ship Street or Cornmarket Street on this night, please think about whether you may have seen anything that could relate to this incident.

“It took place at 10.50pm, but I would be interested to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen or heard something before or after this time too. No matter how insignificant you think any information may be, I’d encourage you to get in contact with us as it could prove to be vital in this investigation.

“This happened on a Friday evening, with a number of people in central Oxford that will have been coming and going in this specific area. I therefore believe it more likely that there could be witnesses to this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to please make a report to police, either by doing so online or calling 101. Please quote reference number INC-20210707-1280 when doing so. Alternatively, you can report via the Major Incident Police Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H220A98-PO1