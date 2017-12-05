Cherwell and TVP team up to quell festive violence

Cherwell District Counci in conjunction with Thames Valley Police and West Oxfordshire District Councils will launch the ‘One Punch Can Kill’ campaign later this week.

In an attempt to reduce violent crime during the run up to Christmas and as a result of violent crime against individuals seeing an 11 per cent rise across Cherwell and West Oxon, the campaign will run in Banbury High Street on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Banbury Neighbourhood team and partners including; Cherwell District Council, the Fire Service and street pastors, will be hosting an information station in Banbury for the public where they can receive crime prevention advice and free merchandise.

In addition staff in pubs will be asked to wear t-shirts and promote the campaign with posters to raise awareness of violent crime linked to alcohol and the night time economy,

The One Punch Can Kill video will also be shown in some pubs during the campaign.

The teams will also be reminding the public of the Consent is Everything campaign to prompt the public of the laws of sexual consent.