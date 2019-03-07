CCTV released following Chipping Norton debit card theft

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man and a woman officers would like to speak to in relation to a theft.

At around 2.30pm on Friday, January 25 a bank card was used in Thomas Cook in Bicester to withdraw an amount of cash. The bank card had been stolen from a property in Chipping Norton earlier that day.

TVP want to speak to these people as they may have information regarding a debit card theft

Investigating officer, PC Gary Taitt, based at Bicester police station said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We hope to speak to the people pictured in this CCTV image as they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you know either of these people or you think the image is of you, please contact the police.

“We would also like anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190027593, or you can make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.