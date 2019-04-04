CCTV released after pensioner is robbed

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of two women officers would like to speak to following a theft in Bicester.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, March 25 the victim, an elderly man in his eighties, was distracted by two women after withdrawing money from his bank account outside NatWest Bank on Manorsfield Road.

CCTV images have been released following a theft in Bicester

One of the offenders asked him to sign something whilst the other stole money that he had stored in his walking frame.

Investigating officer, PC Tina Maulson, based at Bicester police station said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe these woman could have information that is vital to this investigation.

“If you recognise these women, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43190090835.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”