CCTV released after Banbury nightclub fight

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to who may have information in connection with a fight at a nightclub.

At around 2.28am on Saturday, July 13 a fight broke out in Venue nightclub in Broad Street, Banbury.

Police news

The fight took place on the main bar dancefloor area involving a number of men, two of whom were brandishing a wooden pole and a wheel wrench.

No one was injured during the incident and no one was taken to hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stephen Perry of Force CID, based at Banbury, said: “This was an incident of violent disorder and we have made a number of arrests.

“We are releasing a CCTV image as we believe the man pictured may have vital information in connection with our investigation.

Police have released this CCTV image

“We would ask anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or go to our website quoting reference 43190213003. Or you can contact Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111, anonymously.

Six men, all from Banbury have been arrested. A 19-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 24-year-old, and two 26-year-olds, were arrested on suspicion of affray, they have been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have been released under investigation.