CCTV images released of men in connection with ATM distraction theft in Bicester
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:39 am
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:40 am
Thames Valley Police would like to speak to two men shown in two CCTV images released from a theft in Bicester.
The CCTV images released are in connection to an incident in which a victim was targeted in a distraction theft an ATM machine in Sheep Street, Bicester.
The theft occurred around 4.55pm on Saturday January 8.
Anyone with information about the CCTV images or the theft are asked to call police on 101 using crime reference number: 43220010282.