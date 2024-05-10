CCTV image released of two men after theft from Co-op in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 10th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A CCTV image has been released of two men that may have information regarding the theft of items from a Co-op store near Banbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred at Middleton Cheney Co-op at around 4.25pm on Monday, April 22.

Two people entered the shop on the High Street, concealed items in their jackets, before making off without attempting to pay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe the two men captured on CCTV may have information that could assist them with the investigation.

Most Popular
Police would like to speak to the two men captured on the CCTV footage about theft from the Co-op store in Middleton Cheney.Police would like to speak to the two men captured on the CCTV footage about theft from the Co-op store in Middleton Cheney.
Police would like to speak to the two men captured on the CCTV footage about theft from the Co-op store in Middleton Cheney.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident number 24000234756 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."