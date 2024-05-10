CCTV image released of two men after theft from Co-op in village near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CCTV image has been released of two men that may have information regarding the theft of items from a Co-op store near Banbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred at Middleton Cheney Co-op at around 4.25pm on Monday, April 22.

Two people entered the shop on the High Street, concealed items in their jackets, before making off without attempting to pay.

Officers believe the two men captured on CCTV may have information that could assist them with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.