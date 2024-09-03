Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman following an assault that took place in a Bicester pub in July.

Police believe the man and woman pictured may have information regarding an assault that took place at The Lamb Inn at around 2:30am on Saturday, July 20.

If you know the people pictured or have any information that could assist the police’s investigation, please call 101 or report online, quoting the crime reference number of 43240344969.