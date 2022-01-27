CCTV image released of man wanted for questioning in vehicle break-ins in Brackley

Two vehicle break-ins have been reported to Northamptonshire Police in a Brackley neighbourhood.

One vehicle break-in occurred in Johnson Avenue and another in Stuart Road of Brackley this week. Nothing was stolen in first vehicle break-in and a generator was taken in the second one.

Officers used a police dog to track three suspects last night, Wednesday January 26, who were seen entering Ford Drive and it's believed they walked through to Newbery Drive where they likely had a car waiting for them.

Police released an image of a man wanted for questioned this evening, Thursday January 27, on social media. The suspect appears to have a receding hairline and is potentially aged between late teens and late 20's.

If anyone knows this man or has any other information about the vehicle break-ins is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 50 of January 27.