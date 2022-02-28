CCTV image released of man wanted for questioning in connection to indecent exposure incident in Brackley
Indecent exposure incident happened at a business in Brackley
Police have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an incident of incident exposure in Market Place, Brackley.
The incident happened between 12.40 and 12.45pm on Thursday, December 16, when a customer exposed himself to a member of staff at Courtyard Mews.
Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation, and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 21000733156.
Alternatively you can call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.