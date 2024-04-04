CCTV image released of man wanted by police over Land Rover spare wheel theft in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theft took place at Lockheed Close on the Banbury Cross retail park when a spare wheel was taken from a parked Land Rover at around 9.30am on Friday, March 22.

Lead investigator Francesca Voicu said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have information about the theft.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240133802.

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to regarding the theft of a Land Rover spare wheel.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”