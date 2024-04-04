CCTV image released of man wanted by police over Land Rover spare wheel theft in Banbury
The theft took place at Lockheed Close on the Banbury Cross retail park when a spare wheel was taken from a parked Land Rover at around 9.30am on Friday, March 22.
Lead investigator Francesca Voicu said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have information about the theft.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240133802.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
To report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit the website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 999 if you require support right away.