The incident happened shortly before 9.30pm earlier this year on May 4 at The Penny Black pub on Sheep Street.

A group of six men became abusive towards staff. One man shouted homophobic remarks at the victim, a man in his 20s, and threw ice at his face.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police believe the man in this image may have important information that could help with their investigation.

Investigating officer PC Cameron Morgan, based at Banbury police station said: “If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“If you have any information that you think might help our investigation, please make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43210190757.

“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”