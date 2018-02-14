CCTV image released following rape in Banbury

A CCTV image of a man who could have vital information in connection with a rape investigation in Banbury has been released this afternoon (Wednesday, February 14).

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped at about 11.15pm in an alleyway near the Moo Moo Clubrooms, in High Street, on Friday night.

Police would like to speak to this man about an alleged rape in Banbury. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-180214-154107001

The victim was approached from behind by a man who then raped her before leaving the scene – she is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Chris Whitwell said: “We believe the man in the CCTV footage has vital information that could help our investigation and are appealing for him to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time and can recall anything that may relate to the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43180043341, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.