CCTV image released after person kicks door of BMW in village near Bicester
The incident happened around 4.55am on Sunday (August 8) in Read Place, Ambrosden.
Police say the offender was walking down the road and deliberately kicked the door of a parked BMW, leaving a dent.
Investigating officer DC Lee Dix, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a person we believe may have vital information in connection with this incident of criminal damage.
If you recognise this person or if this is you, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43250411437, or you can provide information on our online form.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, who will take your information 100% anonymously. You can call them on 0800 555 111.”