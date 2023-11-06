CCTV image released after people followed and threatened by robbers in Banbury

They tried to steal the man’s phone

Two people were followed and then threatened by robbers as they walked home from Banbury town centre.

And one month on, police have released a CCTV image of two men officers would like to speak to about the attempted robbery.

At around 9pm on Tuesday October 10, a group of men followed a man and a woman from Banbury town centre, who then approached the pair on Alma Road and made demands for the man’s mobile phone. Threats were also made during this altercation.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of two men officers would like to speak to about the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230456379.”