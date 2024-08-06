CCTV image released after over two thousand pounds worth of alcohol stolen from Brackley Tesco
Police have released a CCTV image of two men they wish to speak to after £2,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from Brackley Tesco.
Northamptonshire Police believe the two men pictured may have information that could assist their investigation.
The theft took place around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 4, when two people left the Oxford Road store without paying for £2,500 worth of alcohol.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.