Police have released a CCTV image of two men after more than £400 worth of health and beauty products were shoplifted from a village Co-op store near Banbury last month.

Police hope members of the public will recognise the two men captured in the CCTV pictures.

The theft happened at around 1pm on Monday, February 3, when two men are believed to have stolen various items from the Co-op on Richmond Street, King’s Sutton.

Police believe the two men photographed may have vital information that could assist with the investigation into the theft.

Police wish to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV image about the theft of health and beauty items from King's Sutton Co-op.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online at: www.northants.police.uk/RO or through the independent charity Crimestoppers: at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

When reporting information, please quote incident number 25000067215 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.