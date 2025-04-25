CCTV image released after money and cigarettes stolen from Banbury Morrisons store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are hoping to speak to the man regarding the robbery at the shop on South Bar Street.
At around 9am last Saturday (April 19), a man entered the shop and told the cashier to fill a rucksack he had placed on the counter with cash.
The shop worker did not sustain any injuries during the robbery.
Investigating officer PC Sophie Smith said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.
“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch."
Anyone with digital evidence can report it on the police’s online portal: here.
People with information can call 101 or make an online report quoting crime reference number 43250190657.