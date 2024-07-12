CCTV image released after man uses stolen bank card to buy items from Banbury Argos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a stolen bank card was used to purchase goods from the Argos store in Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to get in contact with them.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 18, at around 10.50am at the Argos store inside Sainsbury’s on Oxford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a man used a stolen bank card to buy items from Argos and also withdrew money from a cash machine.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone who this recognise the man to get in contact with them.

Investigating officer Police Constable Jon Wolverson, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.

“You can contact the police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240179753.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”