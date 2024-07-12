CCTV image released after man uses stolen bank card to buy items from Banbury Argos
Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to get in contact with them.
The incident happened on Thursday, April 18, at around 10.50am at the Argos store inside Sainsbury’s on Oxford Road.
Police say a man used a stolen bank card to buy items from Argos and also withdrew money from a cash machine.
Investigating officer Police Constable Jon Wolverson, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about this incident.
“You can contact the police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240179753.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”