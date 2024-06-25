CCTV image released after man uses fake banknote to pay for drinks at Brackley pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a CCTV image after a man used a counterfeit banknote to purchase drinks at a Brackley pub earlier this year.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for help in tracking down the man in the picture.

They believe he may have information regarding the fraudulent incident that took place at The Chequered Flag, on Lark Rise at about 3.50pm on Sunday, March 24.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may know the man in the image to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.