CCTV image released after man ‘inapproprately touched himself’ on Banbury train

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to about an incident of outraging public decency on a train from Banbury.

A man boarded a train at Banbury going to Reading on October 20 and sat in the middle of two seats.

For the duration of the journey, until the service terminated the man continued to touch himself in an inappropriate manner while looking at his phone, according to British Transport Police.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 222 – 24/11/2017.