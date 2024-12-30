CCTV image released after man and woman assaulted in Bicester pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A CCTV image of two people has been released by the police after a man and a woman were assaulted in a Bicester pub.

Police would like to speak to the two people pictured about an incident that took place in the White Hart on Sheep Street at around 3am on Sunday, December 1.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both assaulted, resulting in the woman suffering injuries to her mouth.

The male victim was not injured, and thankfully the woman did not need to attend the hospital for her injuries.

Investigating officer Police Constable Amanda Deroux, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the individuals pictured as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If you are the person pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240580798.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”