CCTV image released after man allegedly exposes himself to multiple people at Bicester pub
The alleged incident took place at The White Hart on Sheep Street at around 11.50pm on Friday, December 20.
Police would like to speak to the person photographed following reports a man in the pub exposed himself in front of several people.
Investigating officer PC Amanda Daroux said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured, as he may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.
“If this is you, please come forward as soon as possible.
“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240616928.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”