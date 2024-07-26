CCTV image released after cash and jewellery stolen in string of Banbury burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CCTV image has been released of a man the police wish to speak to following a string of burglaries in Banbury where cash and jewellery were taken.

Police believe the man in the photograph may have vital information regarding six burglaries that occurred on Wednesday (July 24).

The burglaries in which cash and jewellery were taken all took place in the Ruscote part of town.

Detective Inspector Kate May, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a person as we believe they may have vital information in connection with these burglaries.

“If this is you, or you know who this person is, or have information then please call 101 quoting reference 43240353650.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can provide information via Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”