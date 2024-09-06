CCTV image of woman released after nearly £900 worth of items stolen from Banbury retail park

Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to following a shoplifting spree at the Banbury Cross Retail Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around £884 worth of items were stolen from several stores between 8am and 10.30am on Thursday, August 8.

Police have linked the suspect to a silver Volkswagen Touran, with a licence plate ending in KWT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and later bailed.

Police would like to speak to the person in the CCTV image regarding the theft of £884 worth of items from Banbury Cross Retail Park.

Investigating officer PC Catarina Grandado Souza said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you have any CCTV cameras in the area or if you were driving in the area around the time and have a dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check your recordings in case they have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“I urge anyone with information or footage to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240377369."

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously though Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/