CCTV image of woman released after nearly £900 worth of items stolen from Banbury retail park
Around £884 worth of items were stolen from several stores between 8am and 10.30am on Thursday, August 8.
Police have linked the suspect to a silver Volkswagen Touran, with a licence plate ending in KWT.
A 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and later bailed.
Investigating officer PC Catarina Grandado Souza said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.
“Also, if you have any CCTV cameras in the area or if you were driving in the area around the time and have a dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check your recordings in case they have captured something that could assist our investigation.
“I urge anyone with information or footage to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240377369."