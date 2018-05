A CCTV image of two men has been released by police as officers believe they may have information about the theft of fuel at a petrol station in Brackley.

The driver of a black Mercedes MV drove onto the forecourt at the BP garage in Northampton Road, filled up with fuel and left without paying at around 11.55am on Saturday, April 7.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.