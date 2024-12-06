CCTV image of man released after two people were sexually assaulted in Banbury

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two people were sexually assaulted in Banbury.

An investigation is underway into the incident that took place at a business on Broad Street between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, November 15.

Officer PC Daniel Hopkins, said: “I am releasing an image of a man who may have vital information to assist in this investigation.

“I would also appeal to anybody else who believes that they may have witnessed this to please come forward.

“If this person is you, or you know who he is, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240561020.

“Similarly, if you have any information that may help, please get in touch.”

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit its website.

To report information to Thames Valley Police, visit the force’s website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/