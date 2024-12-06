CCTV image of man released after two people were sexually assaulted in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:14 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 17:18 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two people were sexually assaulted in Banbury.

An investigation is underway into the incident that took place at a business on Broad Street between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, November 15.

Most Popular

Officer PC Daniel Hopkins, said: “I am releasing an image of a man who may have vital information to assist in this investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would also appeal to anybody else who believes that they may have witnessed this to please come forward.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two people were sexually asaulted in Banbury.placeholder image
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after two people were sexually asaulted in Banbury.

“If this person is you, or you know who he is, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240561020.

“Similarly, if you have any information that may help, please get in touch.”

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit its website.

To report information to Thames Valley Police, visit the force’s website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice