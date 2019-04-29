CCTV appeal over distraction theft in Bicester supermarket car park

A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers would like to speak to following a theft in Bicester.

The victim, a 70-year-old woman, was approached in the car park of Tesco in Lakeview Drive at around 10am on Tuesday, March 26.

The man approached her and asked for directions to a hospital in Bristol and handed her a pen and paper.

While she was distracted, her purse containing around £700 cash was stolen.

Investigating officer PC Tina Maulson based at Bicester police station said: “I am releasing the CCTV image of this man as I believe that he may have information that is vital to this investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises this man or has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190091666’ or make a report online.

Police want to talk to this man about a theft in the Bicester Tesco car park. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-190429-093617001

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”