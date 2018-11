A CCTV image has been released of a man that police officers wish to speak to about a burglary at a hotel in Brackley.

A man entered the kitchen area and stole a set of speakers and items from the fridge of the hotel on Market Place between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, September 22.

Police wish to speak to this man about the burglary. Photo: Northamptonshire Police NNL-181126-134037001

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.