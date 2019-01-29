CCTV appeal as burglars steal £30,000 worth of products from Banbury phone shop

The co-owner of a Banbury phone shop has been left distraught after thieves stole more than 200 phones and tablets worth around £30,000.

CCTV footage shows two burglars emptying the counters full of iPhones, Samsungs and iPads at Jojo's Mobiles & Computers having broken in through the back door on Saturday morning (January 26).

The George Street shop has put a CCTV clip of the burglary on Facebook in a desperate plea for information.

While police are also appealing for witnesses having released a picture of a man from the video who officers want to question.

Muhammad Ahmed, from the shop, told the Banbury Guardian: "It's totally disgusting and shocking as well."

The thieves took as much as they could, Mr Ahmed said, even leaving some of the older iPads during the theft sometime between 6.30am and 7.30am.

The thieves 'cleaned out' the counters at Jojo's

"They didn't even leave a single phone, and these are the most expensive stock," he said.

"The problem is that his handsets are unlocked phone so they are almost cash.

"But this is three years of earnings gone, three years of investment and the problem is I can't straight away invest again, I've had to turn away two customers already."

Jojo's was targeted by thieves a couple of years ago but they only took around half of what was taken this time.

Jojo's Mobiles & Computers on George Street, Banbury. Photo: Google

"It makes you want to stop and move away, it's so horrible. We've had some regular customers come in and said they were sorry but life goes on," Mr Ahmed said.

Investigating officer, PC Phil Morris, based at Banbury police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the person in this CCTV image to get in touch, as we believe they may have vital information regarding this incident.

“If you recognise the person in this image, or you are the person, please make contact with us to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43190027191.

Reports can be made online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.