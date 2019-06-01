CCTV appeal after woman unknowingly upskirted while shopping in Banbury

A CCTV image has been released of a man that police would like to speak to about a woman being unknowingly ‘upskirted’ in Banbury.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shopping in Wilko in Bridge Street at about 1pm on Monday, May 13.

Another woman approached her to tell her a man had just taken a photograph up the victim’s skirt.

The victim then reported the offence to Thames Valley Police.

Investigating officer, PC Anthony Cossar, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of man who we believe may have vital information about the incident.

“If you are the man, or know who he is then please contact the force as soon as possible.

“We are also want to speak to the female witness who informed the victim that the offence had taken place.

“If you have information about the man in the CCTV, believe you know who the witness is, or have any information that may help our investigation then please come forward.

“You can either leave your information on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/or call 101, or visit a police station. Please quote investigation reference number 43190143158.”