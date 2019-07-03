CCTV appeal after old lady's purse stolen by men while shopping in Banbury

CCTV images of two men have been released by police who would like to speak to them about an elderly woman having her purse stolen while shopping in Banbury.

The 80-year-old victim was shopping in Aldi on Ruscote Avenue when it is believed she was observed entering her pin number at the till point by two men at around 11.30am on Thursday, June 27.

The victim then moved to the bagging area where the men distracted her and took her purse, which contained credit cards and a quantity of cash.

Investigating officer PC Anthony Cossar based at Banbury police station said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that the men pictured may have vital information about this incident.

“I urge anyone who recognises these men to contact police on 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190194355’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”