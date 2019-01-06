CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in assault outside Banbury pub

A man is still in hospital after he was assaulted outside a pub in Banbury a month ago - with police issuing a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The 40-year-old victim was punched in the head by a man he did not know while he was standing outside The Exchange in High Street at 5.05pm on December 4.

He hit his head as he fell to the ground, which knocked him unconscious. He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, including a bleed to the brain, and remains in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Craig Naylor, based at Banbury Investigation Hub, said: “I would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV image, or anyone who recognises him, as he may have information about this incident during which a man was seriously assaulted.

“If you witnessed the assault or have any details which could assist police please make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference 43180371167 or make a report online.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.