News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

CCTV appeal after man attacked in Bicester pub, sustaining bruises and swelling to the face

The police have released footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in a Bicester pub last year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:17 BST

The victim, a man in his twenties, was struck in the face during the incident, which happened on December 20 at around 1.20 am at the White Hart pub on Sheep Street.

The man fell to the ground, sustaining wounds to his left eyebrow, swelling and bruising to his left eye socket, and facial injuries. After that, there was another altercation when a second person suffered swelling and head grazing.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Tillyer said: "This incident occurred just before Christmas 2022, and I am releasing this image, as I believe that the man in this picture may have vital information to assist this investigation.

Most Popular
The police would like to speak to the man pictured about an assault that took place in a Bicester pub last year.The police would like to speak to the man pictured about an assault that took place in a Bicester pub last year.
The police would like to speak to the man pictured about an assault that took place in a Bicester pub last year.

"If you are this person, or you believe you know who this is, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220569098."