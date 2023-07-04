CCTV appeal after man attacked in Bicester pub, sustaining bruises and swelling to the face

The police have released footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in a Bicester pub last year.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was struck in the face during the incident, which happened on December 20 at around 1.20 am at the White Hart pub on Sheep Street.

The man fell to the ground, sustaining wounds to his left eyebrow, swelling and bruising to his left eye socket, and facial injuries. After that, there was another altercation when a second person suffered swelling and head grazing.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Tillyer said: "This incident occurred just before Christmas 2022, and I am releasing this image, as I believe that the man in this picture may have vital information to assist this investigation.

The police would like to speak to the man pictured about an assault that took place in a Bicester pub last year.